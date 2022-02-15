Search For Missing 4-Year-Old Continues, Police Accused Of Mishandling Case

Photo: Hampton Police Department

The search for a missing four-year-old is continuing after police were accused of mishandling the investigation by not honoring the boy’s father’s request for legal representation.

Codi Bigsby of Hampton, Virginia has been missing since the early morning hours of January 31 when his father, Cory Bigsby called authorities to report the child missing. When police arrived at the residence around 9 a.m., Cory told them he had last seen Codi around 2 a.m. A neighbor found Codi’s jacket on the ground covered in mud behind the apartment where Codi was last seen, which prompted Cory to contact authorities.

Local authorities listed Cory –– whom Codi lives with full time –– as a person of interest in the boy’s disappearance after being questioned. According to WAVY 10 News, Cory ultimately confessed to leaving Codi alone on multiple occasions.

Cory initially waived his right to an attorney, and reportedly took a polygraph test and had a heated exchange with the lead detective on the case within hours of the interrogation process.

In a follow-up interview, Cory reportedly asked to have legal representation. Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said Monday (February 14) that Cory’s request for a lawyer “should have been honored, they weren’t.”

HAPPENING NOW @HamptonVAPolice Chief Mark Talbot says that the division mishandled an instance in which Cory Bigsby asked for legal counsel. Talbot says he didn’t get it. Says what happens next will be determined by the commonwealths attorney @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/7iIinyMpEk — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) February 14, 2022

Talbot said that the detective who made the procedure violation was relieved of duties and on paid leave. The seven felony child neglect charges are still “sound,” Talbot said, and are based on “immense” amount of evidence.

“I’m disappointed that we have done anything that may have slowed us down on our quest to bring justice to this child,” Talbot said. “That will be handled appropriately. Anybody that didn’t live up to the standards that are important to us will be held accountable.”

A new detective has been placed on the case as an internal investigation is launched, and the search for Codi continues.

“This is all of our obligation. We’re all here for Codi Bigsby. I don’t know if these efforts will be fruitful, but what do you do? Do you sit and do nothing? I don’t think so,” Talbot said.

Earlier this month, forensics investigators combed through the dumpsters at the apartment complex where Codi lived with his father. The news outlet reported a mattress was removed, but no other details are available at this time.

