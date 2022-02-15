Hip-Hop Front and Center During Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

By Ryan Beesley
Last year I wrote that the Super Bowl in Raymond James stadium was probably one of the Blackest Super Bowl telecasts in NFL history. After the summer of 2020 and the racial injustices we suffered during the start of the pandemic, the NFL produced a show that would draw its Black sports fans back into the league.
This year’s Super Bowl halftime show was for Inglewood, Los Angeles and hip-hop fans everywhere. This halftime show was one of the best performances I’ve seen since Bruno Mars and Beyonce’s set in 2016. It’s not up to me to determine which one was the best of the two, but we all can agree that this was amazing to see.