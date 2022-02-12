Here’s How Wendy Williams Feels About Sherri Shepherd Taking Over Her Show

Photo: Getty Images

Wendy Williams has given her stamp of approval on Sherri Shepherd taking over as a “permanent guest host” of Williams’ daytime talk show.

TMZ first reported that Shepherd was being considered as the stand-in while Williams, 57, continues on her health-related hiatus. Now, a source has revealed that Williams is ok with the move.

“Wendy is grateful to everybody who has guest hosted,” the source, a show insider, told The Hollywood Reporter. Though Shepherd, former co-host of The View, hasn’t officially signed the deal, the source said Wendy is happy with the choice.

The former radio host has been on hiatus from her talk show since September 2021, when she left for health-related reasons. Rumors about a possible drug relapse, stroke, dementia, and more were sparked as Williams extended her hiatus.

According to the source, the rumors are not true, and Williams is battling health issues related to Graves disease –– an autoimmune illness she first announced she had in 2018. The disease causes overproduction of thyroid hormones.

“It’s conditions relating to her Graves and some other issues,” the source said. “It’s not been easy. It’s going to take some time and work. Don’t expect her back this year. She’s not ready to host a show now and that’s what matters.”

According to TMZ‘s report, Shepherd will be set to take the reins as producers monitor Williams’ health. If she’s not better by the season premiere in September, there were reports that a new name for the should could be considered.

“It’s not fair and not fair to her audience. They deserve 100 percent Wendy,” the source said.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.