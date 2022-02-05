15 Black-Owned Restaurants To Check Out In The South

Photo: Getty Images

Everyone can get behind a good meal.

Black Information Network picked out eateries with some stunning dishes that will leave you super hungry after you’re done scrolling. These establishments range from street food faves and hole-in-the-wall spots to fine dining establishments. Some have recently opened their doors while others have been around for generations.

Check out what we found below:

Location: 570 King Street in Charleston, South Carolina.

This restaurant offers a fusion of Japanese and Mexican cuisine, plenty of alcohol and cocktails to choose from, and fascinating dishes like habanero glazed edamame, tequila sushi rolls, Baja fish tacos, and much more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MESU (@mesuchs)

Location: 1133 Huff Rd NW in Atlanta, Georgia.

Serving up brunch and dinner, Twisted Soul will get you hooked on their mouth-watering takes on traditional Southern classics. Entree options include Mississippi-fried catfish, hoisin glazed oxtails, grilled pork ribeye, and other offerings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twisted Soul (@twistedsoulcookhouse)

Locations: Click here for the list.

World Famous House of Mac not only has amazing approaches to the classic cheesy pasta dish, but they also offer great lunch specials. If you buy one mac and cheese dish between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., you can get another half off! Consider lunch and dinner covered.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by miami menu | alexandra & ryan (@themiamimenu)

Location: 1039 Ash Street in Louisville, Kentucky.

Beef doesn’t just run the show at Six Forks Burger Company. You can sample all kinds of meats on a bun, such as alligator, bison, Burmese python, camel, and more. As for their menu items, you should try the Adult Only Breakfast Burger or the Stir Fry Burger. They also sell grilled cheeses, hot dogs, fried chicken, and Polish sausages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Six Forks Burger Company (@sixforksburgers)

Locations: Click here for the list.

Catfish and grits? Chicken and french toast? A double burger stacked with two patties, bacon, and shrimp? Say no more. KtichenCray loves bringing exciting twists to classic American meals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kitchencray™ (@kitchencray)

Location: 5555 Washington Ave in Houston. They also have a food truck!

Grilled cheese is the game here. You have the choice between 11 different grilled cheeses to choose from. Delicious options include the five-cheese classic, the tarragon lobster, the halal Philly cheesesteak, and more. Don’t forget to grab a shake and some cinnamon donut holes with that!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🧀Twisted Grilled Cheese (@twistedgrilledcheese)

Location: 333 West Jefferson Blvd in Dallas.

Think Tex-Mex… but vegan! That’s what Casa Del Vagano is all about. When your not sipping on their fresh cocktails, take a bite out of their many hearty and flavorful dishes, like Birria Jackfruit Brisket Nachos or the Bang Bang “Shrimp” Tacos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Casa del vegano (@casa.delvegano)

Location: 6434-F West Sugar Creek Rd in Charlotte.

A longtime restaurant in the Charlotte area serving up Caribbean cuisine with a Southern twist. Indulge in some fried salmon cakes, curry goat, Cuban roast pork, wings, ribs, and other delicious dishes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anntonys Caribbean Cafe (@anntonysoriginal)

Locations: Click here for the list.

This “pizza beeria” started in Nashville and has expanded to other states. At Slim & Husky’s, you can enjoy some custom-made pies, craft beers, and a wonderful hip-hop aesthetic if you dine in. This was also a passion project between three Tennessee State University grads who wanted to help the community.

View this profile on Instagram Slim and Husky’s Pizza Beeria (@slimandhuskys) • Instagram photos and videos

Location: 200 E Plume St in Norfolk, Virginia.

A fine-dining establishment founded by NBA referee and Norfolk native Tony Brothers. The service is top-notch and the food is even better. Set your sights on the lamb chop lollipops, steak, grilled pork chop, fried scallops, seafood mac and cheese, and more. They also have an extensive wine list to come with your decadent meal. Make sure to dress classy here!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brothers Restaurant (@brothersnorfolk)

Location: 360 Dauphin Street in Mobile, Alabama.

This big-name local restaurant was a James Beard Award semifinalist for Best New Restaurant in 2018. Owned by acclaimed chef Duane Nutter and Reggie Washington, you can find smoked pork belly mac and cheese, jerk-seared flat iron steak, “Sonat” seafood stew, and much more mouth-watering options.

View this profile on Instagram Southern National (@southernnational) • Instagram photos and videos

Location: 1011 Decatur St in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Cafe Sbisa is a historic restaurant dating back to 1899. Specializing in French-Creole cuisine, this fine-dining establishment has jambalaya, courtbouillon, bayou crabcakes, and other scrumptious dishes on the dinner menu. They also serve brunch on Sundays!

View this profile on Instagram Cafe Sbisa (@sbisanola) • Instagram photos and videos

Location(s): 2115 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and 5079 S. Yale Ave., both in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The main appeal of this quirky location is they stuff food with waffles in a wrap. You heard that right! You can take your chicken and waffles on the go, or you could enjoy a nice plate of fluffy waffles topped with oodles of yummy ingredients.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wafflethat (@wafflethat)

Location: 509 N Farish St in Jackson, Mississippi.

Big Apple Inn is a historic diner that still operates out of a historically-Black neighborhood. People flock to this simple eatery for the super cheap pig ear sliders, which has been described as eating oysters “but better.” You can also buy smoked sausage, bologna, hot dog, and hamburger sliders.

Location: 400 President Clinton Ave. in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Platnum BBQ has everything you need for an amazing BBQ meal. Pulled pork, catfish, baby back ribs, chicken, cajun sausage, and turkey leg are the available proteins at this humble spot. Need to go? No problem. Grab some BBQ nachos, loaded fries, or even a sandwich for the road.

Platnum BBQ is excited to introduce our newly crafted sandwiches 😋 😄!!! Join us for lunch downtown inside the River… Posted by Platnum BBQ on Wednesday, January 26, 2022

