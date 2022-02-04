Digital Daily

The Push Cancel Student Loans Heats Up With New White House Meeting Request

  • Black Information Network

A coalition of advocacy groups have formally requested a meeting with President Joe Biden to discuss student loan debt and a plan to provide relief to millions.

1000 Women Strong, a national organizing hub for Black women, spearheaded the efforts of several groups including the NAACP, National Consumer Law Center, Association for Young Americans, Student Debt Crisis Center, Center for Responsible Lending, Hip Hop Caucus, Young Invincibles, and the ACLU.

The groups are calling on Biden to “cancel at least $50,000 in student debt per borrower as a solution to the student loan crisis, which has exacerbated gender and racial inequalities,” the NAACP said in a statement.

Multiple studies have shown that Black borrowers are disproportionately burdened by student loan debt with Black women shouldering on average 22% more in debt than white women.

One study also showed that Black wealth in the US would increase by 40% if student loans were canceled.

“As the most educated demographic in America, Black women are disproportionately affected by student loan debt. That reality is compounded when you factor in the pay gap that continues to plague Black women in the workplace,” Annalise Setorie, NAACP Director of Community Partnerships said.

“We are at an inflection point,” Setorie said, adding that the “Biden administration must act swiftly on” his “promise to cancel student debt.”

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web