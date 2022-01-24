Slutty Vegan Entrepreneur Pinky Cole Brings Plant-Based Recipes Home with New Cookbook

Dedicated to reinventing vegan food culture, Pinky Cole, the founder, and CEO of the hugely successful “Slutty Vegan” Restaurant empire announced her new upcoming cookbook, “Eat Plants B*tch.” With several locations in Atlanta, her crave-worthy, indulgent menus attract both locals and visitors to wait in now-infamous lines down the block for her vegan burgers and more.

Fans include Snoop Dogg, Tiffany Haddish, Queen Latifah, Taraji P. Henson, and more. From Avocado Egg Rolls to Cole’s Black Pea Cauliflower Po’boy or Oyster Mushroom Parm and everything in between, the new cookbook is full of delicious recipes aimed to please dedicated vegans, flexitarians, and carnivores alike. In addition to Cole’s insights, she has recruited fellow vegan chefs, influencers, and entrepreneurs to share their favorite recipes, advice on running a business, and takes on veganism.

Pinky Cole is changing the world with her vegan comfort food, philanthropy, and activism. Pinky Cole is an entrepreneur whose personal business philosophy is rooted in philanthropy. She has launched PETA’s Push for Food Justice, provided life insurance policies to 25,000 Black men, paid rent for local businesses, and paid the tuition of 30 Clark Atlanta students. Pinky also purchased a car and life insurance for the family of Rayshard Brooks, who was slain by police outside an Atlanta fast-food restaurant. She is the founder of the Pinky Cole Foundation, which provides a roadmap for black economic progress achieved by creatively leveraging economic opportunities, successful risk-taking, and innovation.

Pinky Cole pours all her love, experience, and talent into a recipe for success. When restaurants were closing, Slutty Vegan opened two locations with socially distanced lines down the block. Just two years old, its revenues grew to $4 million within the first six months of its grand opening.

We spoke with Pinky Cole on her thriving business, why philanthropy is so important and how her business model can serve as a model to revitalize Black communities.

“Eat Plants B*tch” features 91 vegan recipes from Cole herself, including Jamaican dishes from her childhood, tapas and small plates created to celebrate and invoke joy, and Cole’s signature southern comfort food. Her new cookbook is available for pre-order now on Amazon and will be available for purchase at bookstores across the country Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

