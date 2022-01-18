National News

Kamala Harris Tests Negative For Covid-19 After White House Exposure

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative for Covid-19 after being exposed at the White House. A spokesperson confirmed to The Washington Post, the VP came into close contact with a White House official who tested positive.

Harris’ exposure comes just days after President Joe Biden came into close contact with a “mid-level” White House staffer on Friday (December 17) who then tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday (December 20).

Neither Harris nor Biden has tested positive for Covid-19.

VP Harris is fully vaccinated and “tested on a regular basis,” Harris’ chief spokesperson Symone Sanders, said in a statement, adding that Harris received a negative results on Wednesday (December 22) after taking antigen and PCR tests.

“She will be tested again on Friday then again on Monday per CDC guidance,” Sanders said.

The unidentified staffer who tested positive is vaccinated and boosted, Sanders said. They had worked a full day with Harris on Tuesday (December 21) before receiving the positive result the next day. They did not experience any symptoms.

News of the exposure comes as the nation sees another surge in positive Covid-19 cases as the Omicron variant becomes the dominant strain in the country.

“America is in a new phase of this pandemic,” House Majority Whip James Clyburn, who is among several federal lawmakers who tested positive in the past few days, tweeted Wednesday. “No one is immune.”

For more information on the pandemic, Omicron variant, and vaccines, please click here.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web