Kamala Harris Tests Negative For Covid-19 After White House Exposure

Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative for Covid-19 after being exposed at the White House. A spokesperson confirmed to The Washington Post, the VP came into close contact with a White House official who tested positive.

Harris’ exposure comes just days after President Joe Biden came into close contact with a “mid-level” White House staffer on Friday (December 17) who then tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday (December 20).

Neither Harris nor Biden has tested positive for Covid-19.

VP Harris is fully vaccinated and “tested on a regular basis,” Harris’ chief spokesperson Symone Sanders, said in a statement, adding that Harris received a negative results on Wednesday (December 22) after taking antigen and PCR tests.

“She will be tested again on Friday then again on Monday per CDC guidance,” Sanders said.

The unidentified staffer who tested positive is vaccinated and boosted, Sanders said. They had worked a full day with Harris on Tuesday (December 21) before receiving the positive result the next day. They did not experience any symptoms.

News of the exposure comes as the nation sees another surge in positive Covid-19 cases as the Omicron variant becomes the dominant strain in the country.

“America is in a new phase of this pandemic,” House Majority Whip James Clyburn, who is among several federal lawmakers who tested positive in the past few days, tweeted Wednesday. “No one is immune.”

Tonight, I received a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. This is a breakthrough case, and I am asymptomatic. America is in a new phase of this pandemic. No one is immune. I urge anyone who has not done so to protect themselves by getting vaccinated and boosted.https://t.co/qWzFOT5BC6 — James E. Clyburn (@WhipClyburn) December 23, 2021

