Digital Daily

A Record-Breaking Number Of Black Students Are Applying For Medical School

  • Black Information Network
Working african american nurse or medical student
Photo: Getty Images

Medical schools across the United States are seeing spikes in first-year Black students, according to GBH.

“We have never seen such an increase within a short amount of time,” Norma Poll-Hunter, who leads workforce diversity efforts at the Association of Medical Colleges, told reporters. A report from GBH says the number of first-year Black medical students jumped 21%, an “unprecedented spike in 2020.”

While it’s promising to see more Black people set on entering the medical field, only 5% of doctors in America are Black, according to the association’s most recent data.

Geroge Floyd‘s death, nationwide protests, and other racial issues have “really called into question this idea of a post-racial society,” Poll-Hunter says. As a result, more medical schools are addressing barriers to the application process, from waiving application fees to allowing remote interviews. More institutions are also evaluating potential biases during the admissions process.

Tufts Medical School is one of the institutions making sweeping changes to diversify their student population.

“We’ve been working hard at this,” Joyce Sackey says, Tufts’ dean for multicultural affairs and global health. “Medical schools are like the Titanic. It’s very difficult to move policies and processes, to be honest. But we are a medical school that has declared that we want to work towards becoming an anti-racist institution. This stand may have also signaled to applicants whom we accepted that maybe this is a place that they can make home.”

Sackey also pointed to financial barriers to medical school for potential students of color, arguing for more need-based scholarships rather than merit-based ones. Meanwhile, other education experts claim that medical schools need to find more ways to make earning an education less expensive.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web