George Floyd’s 4-Year-Old Niece Shot In Houston

Photo: Getty Images

George Floyd‘s four-year-old niece is recovering after being shot in what appears to be a targeted attack on the late Floyd’s family members in his hometown of Houston.

According to TMZ, the child, Arianna, was struck by a bullet in her torso Saturday (January 1) while she was asleep in her bed. Local ABC 13 News reported that the bullet was fired by an unidentified suspect who opened fire into the family’s home.

Four adults and two children were at the home at the time of the shooting –– just after 3 a.m. New Year’s Day. Several bullets were fired into the home.

Arianna was taken to a local hospital where she underwent surgery and was stabilized. Her father says she suffered damage to multiple organs including a punctured lung and liver, three broken ribs, but she is recovering.

Arianna is actually Floyd’s great-niece; her mother, Bianca, is the daughter of Floyd’s sister, LaTonya.This is 4-year-old Arianna. She was front and center at the marches and rallies in her Uncle George Floyd’s case.

On Saturday around 3 a.m., her father tells me she was asleep in her bed when someone fired several shots at their apartment. Arianna was hit in her torso. pic.twitter.com/Cpo1oFwase

— Mycah Hatfield (@MycahABC13) January 4, 2022

Police have not made any arrests in the shooting, but Arianna’s family told ABC 13 they know the shooter but believe the incident was “just a coincidence.”

Police are still looking for anyone with information about the shooting to come forward and contact Houston Police Department Major Assaults and Family Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor. These additional resources are also available:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255

The National Alliance on Mental Illness 1-800-950-6264

The Association of Black Psychologists 1-301-449-3082

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America 1-240-485-1001

For more mental health resources, click HERE.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.