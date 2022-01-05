ADW News

George Floyd’s 4-Year-Old Niece Shot In Houston

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

George Floyd‘s four-year-old niece is recovering after being shot in what appears to be a targeted attack on the late Floyd’s family members in his hometown of Houston.

According to TMZ, the child, Arianna, was struck by a bullet in her torso Saturday (January 1) while she was asleep in her bed. Local ABC 13 News reported that the bullet was fired by an unidentified suspect who opened fire into the family’s home.

Four adults and two children were at the home at the time of the shooting –– just after 3 a.m. New Year’s Day. Several bullets were fired into the home.

Arianna was taken to a local hospital where she underwent surgery and was stabilized. Her father says she suffered damage to multiple organs including a punctured lung and liver, three broken ribs, but she is recovering.

Arianna is actually Floyd’s great-niece; her mother, Bianca, is the daughter of Floyd’s sister, LaTonya.This is 4-year-old Arianna. She was front and center at the marches and rallies in her Uncle George Floyd’s case.

On Saturday around 3 a.m., her father tells me she was asleep in her bed when someone fired several shots at their apartment. Arianna was hit in her torso. pic.twitter.com/Cpo1oFwase

— Mycah Hatfield (@MycahABC13) January 4, 2022

Police have not made any arrests in the shooting, but Arianna’s family told ABC 13 they know the shooter but believe the incident was “just a coincidence.”

Police are still looking for anyone with information about the shooting to come forward and contact Houston Police Department Major Assaults and Family Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor. These additional resources are also available: 

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255

The National Alliance on Mental Illness 1-800-950-6264

The Association of Black Psychologists 1-301-449-3082

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America 1-240-485-1001

For more mental health resources, click HERE

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web