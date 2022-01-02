In Memoriam: Black Stars We Lost In 2021

Photo: Getty Images

2021 has been a year like no other. Many of our beloved stars passed away, leaving an undeniable mark on the world of fashion, music, television, and film. Check out the list below of all the souls we lost this year.

Our condolences to their loved ones.

Hank Aaron (February 5, 1934 – January 22, 2021)

The MLB legends died of natural causes. He was 83.

Cicely Tyson (Dec 19, 1924 – Jan 28, 2021)

According to the award-winning actress’ longtime manager, “Tyson died peacefully in her sleep”. She was 96.

Reggie Warren (Death: March 14)

Known as one of the original five members of the R&B group TROOP, Warren died in March after being hospitalized following an undisclosed condition. He was 52.

DMX (Dec 18, 1970 – Apr 09, 2021)

The hip-hop legend died after suffering an overdose. He was 50.

Black Rob (July 12, 1969 – April 17, 2021)

The Bad Boy rapper died in April after battling kidney failure. He was 51.

Samuel E. Wright (Nov 20, 1946 – May 24, 2021)

The actor and singer died following a battle with prostate cancer. He was 74.

Suzzanne Douglas (April 12, 1957 – July 06, 2021)

The “Parenthood” actress died after a battle with cancer. She was 64.

Charlie Robinson (November 9th, 1945 – July 11, 2021)

The actor’s death was listed as “a cardiac arrest and organ failure due to septic shock and metastatic adenocarcinoma.” He was 75.

Biz Markie (April 8, 1964 – July 16, 2021)

The hip hop legend died due to complications from type 2 diabetes. He was 57.

Gregg Leakes (August 18, 1954 – Sep 1, 2021)

The reality star and businessman died after a long battle with cancer. He was 66.

Michael K. Williams (November 22, 1966 – September 6, 2021)

The Emmy Award-winning actor died of an accidental drug overdose. He was 54.

Colin Powell (April 5, 1937 – October 18, 2021)

The first Black American secretary of state died after complications of Covid-19, his family said in a statement

Virgil Abloh (September 30, 1980 – November 28, 2021)

The trailblazing designer and DJ died after a secret two-year battle with cardiac angiosarcoma.

Demaryius Thomas (December 25, 1987 – December 9, 2021)

The retired NFL star was found dead in his shower. His family believes he may have died from a seizure.

bell hooks (September 25, 1952 – December 15, 2021)

The trailblazing feminist and social critic died from kidney failure at her home in Berea, Kentucky.

