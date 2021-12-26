Mariah Carey Pranks McDonald’s Staff Before Ordering A Burger In A Red Gown

Photo: Getty Images

Tis’ the season of Mariah Carey and her holiday surprises. The Queen of Christmas, showed up to a McDonalds in Aspen, along with her 10-year old twins, and played an innocent prank on the employees before revealing her famous identity. The “All I Want For Christmas” star initially pulled up to the drive-thru, where her daughter, Monroe Cannon, put on a raspy fake accent to order from the Mariah menu before being dismissed by the disgruntled operator who exclaimed:

“Ma’am, can you please just leave the store and never come back?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey)

For the second prank, MC’s assistants attempted to order a Big Mac and coffee in Portuguese, leaving the staff visibly frustrated. That is until Mariah and her glitzy, red gown walked inside, surprising the overjoyed employees and taking photos with many of them, all while highlighting items from her infamous Mariah Menu.

The funny moments comes just weeks after McDonalds announced that their limited-edition line of Mariah Carey-themed merchandise in coordination with the “Mariah Menu”. In the first, ornamented commercial for the Mariah Menu, the star dazzles in a shiny red gown as the McDonald’s lights flicker, and the opening notes to her diamond record, “All I Want For Christmas”, plays in the background. Before breaking out into song with a chicken nugget in tow, Mariah says:

“This holiday season, you’re not getting the Mariah meal. You’re getting the Mariah Menu, and it’s free!”

MC has a lot to celebrate these days. On top of her success with the fast food chain, she celebrated a huge win in her career, with “All I Want For Christmas “becoming a certified diamond record, with over 10 million buys and streams.

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend 💎❤️ pic.twitter.com/NLjou5zk96 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 3, 2021

It’s certainly the season fit for a Queen.