Black Enterprise’s Cedric ‘BIG CED’ Thornton talks the Power of Relationships

Long before Cedric ‘BIG CED’ Thornton became known as the go to contributing writer at Black Enterprise magazine, his career technically started in the hallways of The High School of Performing Arts in New York City, running around with soon to be famous classmates which included Slick Rick, Jennifer Aniston, Marlon Wayans and Omar Epps. He’s here to talk about how the power of relationships, hard work and passion helped him create a storybook career.

A well-connected content producer and writer who has increased traffic and valuable content with every property he has been associated with. BIG CED, co-founder and owner of TheIndustryCosign.com, is celebrating more than 16 years of bringing you content from this valuable property.

