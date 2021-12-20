Atlanta City Council Issues Statement Following Passing of Former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson

The Atlanta City Council issued the following statement after the passing of former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson:

“Former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson leaves a legacy of finding common ground and solving problems. We are saddened by his loss and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loves ones. Known for his practicality, his demeanor created many lifelong friendships from both sides of the aisle. His service and bipartisanship were testaments to his love for Georgia and he will be remembered for his integrity and pragmatism.”



