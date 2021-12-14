Available Resources For People Impacted By Devastating Tornadoes

Photo: Getty Images

Relief efforts are underway across the country following a night filled with more than two dozen deadly tornadoes.

Preliminary investigations across Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Missouri, Arkansas, and Illinois found that at least 70 people are dead after the storms and the death toll is unfortunately is expected to rise throughout the day.

According to PowerOutages.Us, more than 254,000 customers are without power –– with at least 132,000 of those customers located in Tennessee alone.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency following the storms with resources being distributed from several locations.

For those in need of assistance, please see the list of some of the relief resources available.

Kentucky

Officials have established an Emergency Operations Center on the campus of Western Kentucky University

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed South Warren High School is open for residents in need of shelter

Breckenridge County announced the state park in McDaniels, the old courthouse in Hardinsburg, and Irvington Baptist Church are being used as emergency shelters

For residents in Nelson County, authorities have said shelter is available in Bardstown, and anyone in need of shelter there should use the non-emergency dispatch line at 502-348-3211.

Tennessee

Search and rescue operations are underway in middle Tennessee.

For residents of Dickson County: the Dickson County Family YMCA is open for shelter. Showers are available there, you can also charge your phone and get a meal.

Arkansas

There are reports of people trapped under a partially collapsed building.

Information on resources will be added as information becomes available.

Illinois

More than 100 people were trapped under a partially collapsed Amazon warehouse following the storms.

Information on resources will be added as information becomes available.

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.

