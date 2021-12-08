Fulton County Vaccination Sites Now Open Evenings

Sites help residents get vaccinated after hours during busy holiday season

With residents finding their time at a premium during this busy holiday system and amid concerns over new variants of COVID-19, three Fulton County Board of Health (FCBOH) vaccination sites will continue offering evening hours to make vaccines more convenient to Fulton County residents. Each location will host at least two 5 hour shifts (from 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.) over the next two weeks to accommodate patients ages 5 and up.

The dates and locations of the evening shifts are as follows:

• Tuesdays, December 7, 2021 & December 14, 2021 – 4700 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta GA 30305

• Wednesdays, December 8, 2021 & December 15, 2021 – Emma Darnell Aviation Museum & Conference Center (formerly the Aviation Community Cultural Center), 3900 Aviation Circle, NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30336

• Thursdays, December 9, 2021 & December 16, 2021 – 5710 Stonewall Tell Rd #160, College Park, Georgia 30349

Appointments are required and can be made by calling 404-613-8150 or by following this link: https://gta-vras.powerappsportals.us/en-US/. For more information go to www.fultoncountyga.gov/covidvaccine

The Fulton County Board of Health provides a variety of services that help protect residents from health threats, increase access to health services to improve health outcomes, and provide information that assists Fulton County citizens in living healthier lives. For more information on the Fulton County Board of Health, visit http://www.fultoncountyboh.org.

