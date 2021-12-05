Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Wants To Buy His Sean John Brand Out Of Bankruptcy

Photo: Getty Images

Diddy wants that old thang back!

According to TMZ, the business mogul recently bid $3.3 million to buy the assets of his former clothing brand Sean John.

Diddy, who launched Sean John in 1998 and later sold it to Global Brands Group in 2016, is attempting to reacquire the brand after GBG USA Inc., which owns 90% of Sean John, declared bankruptcy. Diddy is reportedly the highest bidder at this time, but other buyers have until December 15 to submit higher bids.

Sources told TMZ, Diddy is “very excited about the prospect of reacquiring Sean John and if successful, he plans to reinvigorate the brand.”

Back in February, the 52-year-old mogul filed a lawsuit, his second, against his former clothing brand Sean John.

As reported by AllHipHop, Diddy sued Sean John for $25 million, accusing the brand and GBG USA, of “false endorsement, misappropriation of likeness and violating his publicity rights,” after it created a new collaborative line with the U.K. retailer Missguided that used his name, image and likeness for promotion without seeking his permission.

In the lawsuit, which was filed on February 4, he claimed Sean John, Missguided, and GBG USA fabricated quotes to make it seem as if he was involved with the Sean John x Missguided women’s line.

The lawsuit came just weeks after Diddy filed his first lawsuit against Sean John over the trademark for the phrase “Vote Or Die,” AllHipHop reported at the time. Diddy alleged that Sean John and GBG “illegally hijacked the phrase, trademarked it, and started selling merchandise on the Sean John website” during the 2020 presidential election.