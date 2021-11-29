Drake, Pharrell Williams and More Pay Tribute To Late Virgil Abloh

The world is mourning the loss of designer Virgil Abloh.

On Sunday, Nov. 28, an official statement appeared on Abloh’s Instagram, announcing that the 41-year-old fashion pioneer, who was the first Black artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear, had died of cancer following a private battle with the disease.

“We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend. He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and numerous dear friends and colleagues,” the statement read. “For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture.”

It continued, “Through it all, his work ethic, infinite curiosity, and optimism never wavered. Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design. He often said, ‘Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,’ believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations. We thank you all for your love and support, and we ask for privacy as we grieve and celebrate Virgil’s life.”

Following the news of Abloh’s passing, his friends, colleagues, and fans mourned his loss on social media.

Pharrell Williams tweeted, “My heart is broken Virgil you were a kind, generous, thoughtful creative genius your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live forever Sending love and light to your wife, children, family and day ones you’re with the Master now, shine Folded hands, P.”

Louis Vuitton also addressed the news on Twitter, sharing an official statement from chairman Berard Arnault. “We are all shocked after this terrible news,” Arnault shared. “Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorry, and we are all thinking of his loved ones after the passing of their husband, their father, their brother or their friend.”

Rest in Power Virgil 🕊🤲🏿✨ pic.twitter.com/FvZW8YNeY7 — Omar Sy (@OmarSy) November 28, 2021

virgil changed the way people look at the world — Cole Bennett (@_ColeBennett_) November 28, 2021

rest in absolute peace. shocking. thank you Virgil 🕊 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) November 28, 2021

Virgil Abloh, who changed what was possible in fashion, has died. https://t.co/oFTWglFlXY — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) November 28, 2021

I wish we lived in a world where we could celebrate the living instead of celebrating them when they leave. Rest In Peace to my brother Virgil ! You were loved. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 28, 2021

RIP VIRGIL ABLOH 🕊 No one will forget the impact you had. God bless you my friend. — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) November 28, 2021

Rest in peace Virgil Abloh. Solid human and big inspiration. Man. 🙏🏽 — Alchemist Type Beat (@Alchemist) November 28, 2021

Rep big bro @virgilabloh — PHILLIPE LIN (@freezecorleone) November 28, 2021

Rest in Power @virgilabloh … gone too soon but your legacy lives on. Stretched culture & the changed the game. Thank you for all you did to support so many & how you pushed us to reimagine what’s possible 🤍 — Riz Ahmed (@rizwanahmed) November 28, 2021

I am absolutely blown away by the passing of Virgil Abloh. he has broken down boundaries in the fashion industry. did things that many thought were impossible. sole reason why I design today. it was my dream to meet him someday… im so fucking sad man 😔 Rest In Power legend. — jc (@jccaylen) November 28, 2021

Too soon Virgil. You will be missed from this world man. — Idris Elba (@idriselba) November 28, 2021

The NAACP is deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Fashion Icon @virgilabloh. We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends and all the lives he impacted. pic.twitter.com/6LmFNDVn8x — NAACP (@NAACP) November 28, 2021

