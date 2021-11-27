‘GMA’ Host Michael Strahan To Fly To Space On Blue Origin’s Next Flight

Michael Strahan is going to space!

On Tuesday (November 23), Jeff Bezos‘ spaceflight company, Blue Origin, announced that it would launch the Good Morning America co-anchor and five others to the edge of space on December 9.

According to CNN, the football star turned morning show host will be joined by Laura Shepard Churchley, the eldest daughter of the first American astronaut, and four paying customers: investors Dylan Taylor, Evan Dick, Lane Bess, and Bess’ adult child, Cameron Bess. As noted by Blue Origin, Strahan and Churchley will be “honorary guests” on the space flight as they did not have to pay for their tickets.

The December 9 mission will mark Blue Origin’s third human flight to the edge of space this year and its first with a six-person crew. Bezos sent himself to space back in July on Blue Origin’s first human flight along with his brother, Mark Bezos, 82-year-old female pilot Wally Funk, and 18-year-old Oliver Daemon — the oldest and youngest people ever to go to space.

“I believe that this is the way of being innovative, creative, pioneers in aviation, now space travel,” Strahan said of the new era of space exploration. “And it’s going to take a while, but I do believe that it will bring a lot of technological breakthroughs and also innovations to us here on Earth, and I just want to be a part of it.”

Liftoff is scheduled for 9:00 am CT on December 9 from Blue Origin’s remote “Launch Site One” facility near Van Horn, Texas.

