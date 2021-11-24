Services Set to Honor the Life of Community Leader Michael Langford

ATLANTA — The community is honoring Michael Langford with a series of events celebrating his life and legacy following his passing. A community leader, he was the United Youth Adult Conference president and served on the Atlanta Children’s Memorial Taskforce and the Anti-Violence Advisory Council.

A candlelight ceremony honoring his life will be held Sunday, Nov. 28 at 4 p.m. at the Arthur Langford Jr. Skate Park, 1614 Arthur Langford Jr. Place SW.

A public viewing will be held Tuesday, Nov. 30 from noon-8 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard.

Celebration of life services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 1 at noon at West Hunter Street Baptist Church, 1040 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard.

He will be interred at Lincoln Cemetery, 2275 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW.

Condolences may be sent to the Langford Family at 260 Taft Street, Atlanta, Ga. 30315.

In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to Diversified Resolutions, 1718 Fairburn Road SW Atlanta, Ga. 30331, Memo – United Youth Adult Conference Programs.

For more information, contact Vanessa Manley at (404) 702-9260.



