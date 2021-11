Shot By Hebert Taylor and Lance KnightÂ

The sky really is the limit for Grammy-Nominated singer Kenyon “RnB Kenny” Dixon. The LA based Artist is not new to the world of R&B with musical ties to Tyrese, Justin Timberlake, Usher and others. “RnB does not need saving…” said Kenyon in an exclusive 1-on-1 with Digital Reporter, Ashley Stevenson (Michigan Chronicle). Full Video Below:

