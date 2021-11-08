Roddy Ricch Donates Astroworld Earnings To Victims’ Families

Photo: Getty Images

Roddy Ricch is doing everything that he can to support those who were impacted by what took place at this year’s Astroworld Festival. Hours ago, the “Late At Night” rapper took to Instagram to announce that he will be donating the money he made from performing at the festival to the victim’s families.

“Please have the families of those who we lost yesterday, reach out to Shawn Holiday,” the California native wrote.

“I’ll be donating my net compensation to the families of this incident.”

Roddy Ricch’s call to action comes less than 48 hours after at least eight people were killed during the 2021 Astroworld Festival. Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena also reported that more than a dozen people were rushed to the hospital and approximately 300 people were teated at the festival’s field hospital throughout the day. At this time, the city’s medical examiner has not determined a cause of death for any of the eight victims.

The tragic events of this year’s Astroworld Festival have not only left Roddy Ricch shaken, but a number of concertgoers and performing artists have taken to social media to share their thoughts. Like Roddy Ricch, SZA performed at the festival and she was left “speechless” in the aftermath.

“[I am] speechless about last night I’m actually in shock [and I] don’t even know what to say. [I am] just praying for everyone in Houston, especially the families of those that lost their lives,” she tweeted.

“[There are] not enough prayers in the world for the families of these kids and the kids themselves. Not enough. No compensation could amount. This should never ever ever in a million years happen,” Kehlani added in a separate tweet.

This is unreal. Has me shook. Sending prayers to the families of the dead and the injured young people. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾My kids love this artist so much and I just couldn’t imagine this happening to them. 😰😰😰😰😰 https://t.co/GWgqHVOvr2 — Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️ (@hollyrpeete) November 6, 2021

Heart goes out for the lives lost and all those affected by what took place in Houston. It’s all so unimaginable and very sad. 🙏🏾 Prayers up 🙏🏾 — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) November 6, 2021

Praying for the families who lost loved ones at astroworld last night.. this shit is so sad man 💔 — TONESTITH (@ToneStith) November 6, 2021

Festival organizers cancelled the second day of performances as the Houston Police Department continues to investigate the matter. There is no word as to if charges will be brought against who or what may have caused this tragic incident.

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor. These additional resources are also available:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255

The National Alliance on Mental Illness 1-800-950-6264

The Association of Black Psychologists 1-301-449-3082

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America 1-240-485-1001

For more mental health resources, click HERE.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.