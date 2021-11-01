Tyler Perry and Bernice King Mourn The Death Of News Anchor Jovita Moore

Photo: Getty Images

The news scene in Atlanta, Georgia is in mourning after learning that beloved news anchor Jovita Moore has passed away.

An official cause of death has not yet been determined, but Moore was diagnosed with a rare brain cancer months ago. According to 11 Alive, Moore underwent surgery for a brain tumor in April and was hopeful that she would return to television in the future. Unfortunately, doctors diagnosed her with another rare form of brain cancer called Glioblastoma in July. Since then, Moore has received treatment in hopes that she would make a full recovery.

After learning of her untimely passing, a number of Moore’s colleagues, viewers and supporters have attempted to offer words of comfort to her loved ones. Leading the way, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued a brief statement in honor of Moore.

“Jovita was a wonderful mother, daughter and dear friend to many,” Bottoms told WSB-TV in Georgia.

“Even those who did not know her personally felt a deep and personal connection to Jovita. She loved Atlanta dearly.”

Jovita Moore We know you fought with all you had! I will miss your beautiful smile and warm laughter, let alone seeing you in my living room everyday. You will be missed greatly my friend. Many heartfelt prayers to your family. May your soul travel well! Life is but a moment. pic.twitter.com/y8OzKznNaf — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) October 29, 2021

The #NABJ Family deeply mourns the loss of legendary @wsbtv news anchor & longtime member @JovitaMoore. Moore battled with brain cancer & inspired many on her journey. Her legacy of kindness, commitment to her craft, and reaching back to help the next generation will live on.🕯️ pic.twitter.com/efArnyxYfu — #NABJ Headquarters (@NABJ) October 29, 2021

Moore is a graduate of both Bennington College in Vermont and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism in New York. She started her career as a reporter for KSFM Channel 5 in Fayetteville, Arkansas in 1990 before switching over to WMC-TV in Memphis three years later. After working in Tennessee and Arkansas, Moore moved further south to WSB-TV in Georgia. Over the last 23 years, Moore has become the face of the prominent Atlanta area news network.

Moore was 53 years old at the time that she passed away. According to 11 Alive, she leaves behind her mother, two children and a stepdaughter.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.