Ciara Responds To ‘Epic’ Halloween Tribute

Some people dress up as their celebrity faves, for model Tabria Majors, she commits to becoming them.

Last year, the model broke the internet with her all-out Halloween tribute Beyoncé, serving up looks and iconic choreo from the Queen’s legendary catalog. From “Formation” to “Already” Tabria channeled her inner Sasha Fierce and delivered –– and was later featured in an Ivy Park campaign.

This year, Majors returned, this time offering up a tribute to someone she says “doesn’t get enough credit in the music industry,” the one and only, Ciara.

Majors described Ciara as “the best dancer of my generation” noting that “she has made timeless hits that we still listen to today.”

The “Cilloween” video tribute went viral, and caught the attention of Ciara herself who thanked Majors and took note of the models detailed commitment –– especially the mind-bending microphone trick from the “Promise” video.

“WOOOWW!! CILLOWEEN is EPIC @TabriaMajors! I am blown away by your level of detail, creativity, and passion! Inspired meter is on 1000! Thank you for the love beautiful Queen! You took this to another Level Up!” the “Goodies” singer wrote on Instagram.

From the mid-2000s outfits and hairstyles, to the choreo we all attempted to do with our cousins in the mirror, Tabria moved through Ciara’s top hits. The video begins with “Goodies” and moves to the infectious, “1, 2, Step” the sultry “Promise” and girls anthem “Like a Boy” and conversation-starting “Ride” and more.

Check out the full video for yourself below. See if you can catch an Insecure cast member’s cameo.

