Mcdonald’s Drive Thru Challenge Benefits Local Ronald Mcdonald House

McDONALD’S DRIVE THRU CHALLENGE BENEFITING LOCAL RONALD McDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES IS BACK!

McDonald’s Hosts Second Annual Drive Thru Challenge & Sets Fundraising Goal to $2 Million

The second annual McDonald’s Drive Thru Challenge has officially kicked off!! Now through December 12, McDonald’s restaurants throughout Georgia are raising money through the drive thru benefiting the local Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) and families in need.

As a result of the ongoing pandemic, the local RMHC Chapter’s fundraising opportunities have been impacted; in an effort to help close the gap, local McDonald’s restaurants are increasing awareness of the Round-Up for RMHC program though Drive Thru orders. Each time someone orders through the Drive Thru, he or she can round up the purchase to the nearest dollar or choose to give $1, $3 or $5 for RMHC. These donations provide vital resources and support to children and their families receiving care at nearby hospitals.

For the second year in a row, local McDonald’s restaurants are engaging in a friendly competition to see which restaurant can raise the most monetary donations for RMHC and are encouraging more visitors in the Drive Thru during peak hours from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In the Drive Thru Challenge’s inaugural year, thousands of McDonald’s restaurants surpassed their goal and raised a total of $1.23 million across the southeast U.S. to support their local RMHC houses. This year, McDonald’s restaurants want to double those funds and raise $2 million for RMHC.

Craving McDonald’s and looking for ways to donate but don’t want to wait? There’s an app for that. Customers also now have the easy, convenient option to make an RMHC donation of $1, $3 or $5 by placing their order through the McDonald’s app, while also earning rewards. Customers can sign up for MyMcDonald’s Rewards to earn points on every dollar spent at McDonald’s—unlocking free, craveable favorites across the menu. That’s what we call a win-win.