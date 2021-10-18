Multiple People Shot At Grambling State Homecoming Event

Photo: Getty Images

At least one person was killed, and multiple people were injured in a shooting at a homecoming event at Grambling State University in Louisiana on Sunday (October 17) morning. The deceased victim was not currently enrolled at the university. Seven people were injured, and one person is in critical condition. One of the injured victims was a student who was treated at the scene.

“At the time of the incident, a homecoming event was underway in McCall Dining Center. All persons present sheltered in place and were released once the all-clear was given by University Police,” Tisha Arnold, a spokesperson for the university, told CNN.

University officials canceled all remaining homecoming events on Sunday and classes on Monday.

This is the second shooting at the school in the past week. On Friday night, two people who were not students exchanged gunfire, leading to the death of 19-year-old Damarius Murphy. Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Jatavious Carroll, 18, in connection to the shooting, which also left a 16-year-old injured.

“Our campus community has worked tirelessly to keep our students and others safe for the homecoming activities. Yet, with all of our planning and coordination with our local, parish, regional, and state law enforcement partners, we still find ourselves grieving the loss of life and injuries just as too many communities in our country have experienced as well. Why would someone come to the campus of our Dear Ole Grambling and shoot innocent people,” Grambling State President Rick Gallot said in a statement.

Authorities have not said if the two shootings were related.