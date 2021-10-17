Colin Powell Passes From COVID-19 Complications

“General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19,” the Powell family wrote on Facebook, CNN reported.

“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” they added, also mentioning that Powell was fully vaccinated.

Powell was sworn in as President George Bush’s secretary of state in 2001, and climbed up to the highest-ranking Black public official to date in America.