Conversations About Jazz Welcomes Jazz Vocalist Mary Stallings Tonight

Conversations About Jazz Welcomes Jazz Vocalist Mary Stallings on October 14

HHM Digital invites you to join us for a live streaming session of Conversations about Jazz & Other Distractions hosted by former jazz radio host and founder of Notorious Jazz, Carl Anthony. On Thursday, October 14 at 7:30 pm (EST), Carl’s special guest will be legendary jazz vocalist Mary Stallings. This virtual event via Zoom is free for Hammonds House Museum members and $5 for non-members. Register today at hammondshouse.org.

Mary Stallings is a classic example of how it takes time, musical seasoning and living a full life to mature as a vocalist and address a lyric properly. While youthful instrumentalists have something to say, Stallings brings a lifetime of emotional intelligence that enables her to truly inhabit a lyric.

Born and raised in San Francisco, Stallings started performing professionally before the age of 10 with her mother and two older sisters in a family gospel group. Her career got off to an early start in the late ’50s when her supple voice landed her in rarified air, and she was performing with such luminaries as Ben Webster, Cal Tjader, Earl Hines, Red Mitchell, Teddy Edwards, and the Montgomery brothers (Wes, Monk, and Buddy) in Bay Area clubs.

One of Stallings’ best-known recordings is the 1961 Cal Tjader Plays, Mary Stallings Sings album, which brought her engagements as far away as Tokyo, Manila, and Bangkok. After that she was invited to perform with Billy Eckstine, Dizzy Gillespie, and The Count Basie Orchestra. And she has shared the bill with Joe Williams, Tony Bennett, and Ella Fitzgerald.

Stallings has recorded a number of great albums including I Waited for You (1994) with pianist Gene Harris, Spectrum (1995) with pianist Gerald Wiggins and trumpeter Harry “Sweets” Edison, and most recently Don’t Look Back (2012) with pianist Eric Reed.

Hammonds House Museum’s mission is to celebrate and share the cultural diversity and important legacy of artists of African descent. The museum is the former residence of the late Dr. Otis Thrash Hammonds, a prominent Atlanta physician and passionate arts patron. A 501(c)3 organization, the museum offers rotating exhibitions, artist talks, exhibition tours, arts education programs, family days, virtual programs, and other cultural events throughout the year. Located in a beautiful Victorian home in West End Atlanta, Hammonds House Museum is a cultural treasure and a unique venue. For more information, and to learn how you can support their mission and programming, or become a member, visit their website: hammondshouse.org.

