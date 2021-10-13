‘Shameless’ Actor Ricarlo Flanagan Dies At 40

Photo: Getty Images

Actor and comedian Ricarlo Flanagan has passed away at 40 years old. Flanagan’s agent, Stu Golfman, confirmed the unfortunate news on Tuesday evening.

“Ricarlo was one of the nicest people I have ever met in my life and a joy to work for. He will be missed dearly,” Golfman told Deadline.

“I just heard that Ricarlo Flanagan has passed. I don’t know details yet. Other than he was one of the funniest, kindest people I knew in this business. I worked with him on so many things, hung with him so many times, and I will miss him so much,” fellow comedian Steve Hoffstetter added.

Golfman did not reveal what caused Flanagan’s death, but the actor did recently share that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

“This [COVID-19] is no joke. I don’t wish this on anybody,” he tweeted.

Ricarlo Flanagan was one of the kindest people I knew. Knew, in past tense. This is the last thing Ricarlo tweeted before he died. Please take this seriously. Please get vaccinated. Please wear a mask. This isn’t about “freedom”. This is about not wanting to lose people. https://t.co/kKUZVKOcmE — Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) October 12, 2021

Tragically, Flanagan joins a growing list of actors who have passed away after testing positive for COVID-19. Lovecraft Country star Carol Sutton, rapper Fred Da Godson and country star Charley Pride are just a few of the lives lost across entertainment within the last year.

Prior to his passing, Flanagan appeared in a recurring role on Shameless and was a semifinalist on Last Comic Standing. In addition, he appeared in HBO’s Insecure, NBC’s The Carmichael Show and Disney+’s Walk The Prank. Not long before his passing, Flanagan appeared in Peacock’s Bust Down and the upcoming film, Emily The Criminal.

Beyond his work as a comedian and actor, Flanagan also released three rap albums under the moniker Father Flanagan. His fourth and final album, Both Sides of the Brain, was released on the day he passed away.

In the aftermath of his sudden passing, his family and friends have set up a GoFundMe. Details regarding a memorial service have not yet been shared.

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor. These additional resources are also available:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255

The National Alliance on Mental Illness 1-800-950-6264

The Association of Black Psychologists 1-301-449-3082

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America 1-240-485-1001

For more mental health resources, click HERE.

