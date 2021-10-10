Kasim Reed for Atlanta Raises More Than $2.8 Million In Latest Filing

Today, Kasim Reed for Atlanta announced the campaign has raised more than $2.8 million to date. The campaign’s fundraising efforts make Reed the only candidate in the history of Atlanta mayoral politics to raise $1 million within the first 20 days of his candidacy. To date, the campaign has received more than 2,697 donations from more than 2,000 donors.

“I am humbled and grateful for the outpouring of support our campaign has received since we launched our effort to help restore our city just 121 days ago. The fact that our campaign has now polled first in every non-campaign affiliated public poll is a clear indication that our plan to reduce this surge of violent crime in every neighborhood in our city is resonating with Atlantans,” said Reed. “Under my leadership we reduced crime to the lowest level our city has experienced in forty years and we re-opened every single recreation center in the city as safe havens for our young people. We can make our communities safe again, and move our city in a new direction.”

In addition to strong economic growth during his two terms as mayor, Reed successfully led a series of sweeping reforms to address the city’s $1.5 billion unfunded pension liability, enjoyed an effective partnership with Governor Deal that resulted in substantial investments for the state and city, produced eight years of balanced budgets with no property tax increases, increased the city’s cash reserves from $7.4 million to $200 million, and received eight consecutive credit-rating increases.

Upon entering office, Reed hired more than 900 police officers, creating the largest police force in the City’s history. He also improved fire-rescue response times and re-opened all the city’s recreation centers as safe havens for young people