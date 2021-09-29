Barack And Michelle Obama Break Ground At Presidential Center In Chicago

Photo: Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama, Illinois Governor J.B. Prtizker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and former First Lady Michelle Obama met in Chicago on Tuesday for a historic ceremony. Together, the group broke ground on the Obama Presidential Center.

“This day’s been a long time comin’,” the 44th U.S. President told a group of supporters and reporters, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

“Chicago is where almost everything that is most precious to me began.”

One of the greatest honors of my life is being a proud Chicagoan—a daughter of the South Side. When it came time to decide where Barack and I would build the Obama Presidential Center, we knew it had to be in the place we call home. We can’t wait to see this project come to life. pic.twitter.com/JOC6Vcfeji — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) September 28, 2021

Today, we officially broke ground on the Obama Presidential Center on the South Side of Chicago. Michelle and I can’t imagine a better investment in the city we love, and generations of young leaders who will help create change. pic.twitter.com/cmyD0pD4jy — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 28, 2021

“It’s not just breaking ground on a new building, it’s breaking ground on the very idea of America as a place of possibilities.” —President Biden Thank you @POTUS for joining our groundbreaking ceremony for the Obama Presidential Center today! pic.twitter.com/KnhXfJVeXQ — The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) September 28, 2021

The trio has fought through a bit of pushback to reach the groundbreaking ceremony. As reported by the Black Information Network in August, an environmental protection group called Protect Our Parks filed an emergency request to halt construction on the center. Protect Our Parks asserts that the center will “demolish significant parts of Jackson Park, its historical resources, parkland, and trees, which will, in turn, adversely affect the human environment, the historic landscape, wildlife, and migratory birds.”

Despite these concerns, the city’s plan to build the center moved forward. As reported by the Black Information Network in June, the Obama Foundation will feature a museum, library, playground and several other facilities for the surrounding community. In addition, the Obama Foundation expects the center to create 5,000 indirect and direct jobs for the city that helped propel the former President’s national political career.

“It feels natural for Michelle and me to want to give back to Chicago and to the South Side in particular. We will always be grateful for that, and the Obama Presidential Center is our way of repaying some of what this amazing city has given us, but we’re also building this center because we believe it can speak to the struggles of our time,” Obama added, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

