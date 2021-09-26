ELEVATE Atlanta Art Festival Features Music, Art, Dance, Murals, Movies and More

ELEVATE Atlanta Art Festival Features Music, Art, Dance, Murals, Movies & More in October

The ELEVATE Atlanta Art Festival continues every weekend in October. The festival will feature beautiful artwork by Atlanta artists as well as exciting and thought-provoking cultural events. Attendees will enjoy art exhibitions, dance performances, movie screenings, theater productions, community mural painting days, musical performances in city parks and so much more.

“In an effort to support independent artists and cultural organizations we are working with the arts community across the city,” states Camille Russell Love, Executive Director of the City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs. “We have five more weekends of community events to promote and our own programming to share in neighborhoods from Midtown and Downtown to Southwest Atlanta. Museums and venues have COVID-19 protocols in place, and as people attend events, we encourage everyone to follow guidelines and CDC recommendations as we move forward safely.”

Here are highlights of October events that ELEVATE is curating, presenting, or producing. All events are free, but some require an RSVP.

MIDTOWN October 1-3

Heart of the Arts Studio Crawl & Exhibitions from 11 am-4 pm on Oct 2

Midtown Alliance and their founding partners present the first district-wide studio gallery crawl at Midtown’s newest studio spaces for the launch of their Heart of the Arts Residency Program. Guests can meet artists beginning with Jasmine Nicole Williams at Atlanta History Center Midtown and Jamaal Barber, Lillian Blades, Dr. Bojana Ginn and Patricia Hernandez at CODA. For times & locations click HERE.

At Least Six Feet Dance Performance by Beacon Dance at CODA Plaza from 1-3 pm on Oct 2

This is a site-specific movement and sound performance event by Beacon Dance created for the CODA plaza. Directed by D. Patton White, this work is a response to the many ways in which our society has transformed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. 756 W. Peachtree St.

Screening of Juel D. Lane’s “SAMO 365” at CODA at 2:30 pm, 4 pm and 5:30 pm on Oct 2

This new film by choreographer and filmmaker Juel D. Lane was created during COVID-19 quarantine under the commission of the Guggenheim Works and Process. 756 W. Peachtree St.

AILEY Documentary at The Rich Auditorium at Woodruff Arts Center at 7 pm on Oct 3

The Black Leadership AIDS Crisis Coalition (BLACC), AIDS Healthcare Foundation and Destination Dance Ailey Atlanta are presenting this screening as a part of ELEVATE Atlanta. Alvin Ailey was a trailblazing pioneer who found salvation through dance. The film features exhilarating archival footage. Moderated conversation after the film. This event is free, but an RSVP is required. RSVP HERE. 1280 Peachtree St NE

New Mural by Margo Perkins at Midtown Wash

This new mural pays homage to a local business in the Midtown neighborhood and promotes beautification in the area. Check it out when you are in Midtown! 307 6th Street NE.

DOWNTOWN October 8-10

“Bridges: Through the Pandemic” Solo Art Exhibit by George Galbreath at P2 Gallery at 7 pm on Oct 8

This dynamic indoor and outdoor exhibit will feature art inspired by Galbreath’s pandemic experience and will feature a dance performance choreographed by Lindsay Renea. Please RSVP HERE. Castleberry Hill, 249 Peters St.

ELEVATE Celebrates Dance! Video Presentation on Georgia State University CMII Screen from Oct 8-10

Enjoy dance performances created by Atlanta artists and organizations last year as a response to the pandemic and its impact on the human spirit. Screen is located at the corner of Edgewood & Park Place

Bridging Broad – Group Exhibition at Cat Eye Creative at various times from Oct 8-10

Eye Creative is bringing South Downtown alive for ELEVATE Atlanta with vibrant murals created by artists including George F. Baker III, Chris Veal, VAYNE, AESEK, and Lucy Luckovich; a large-scale outdoor photography exhibit with work by Kristin Ferro, Nicole Hernandez, Chilly-O, Matt Swinsky, Elliot Liss, and QUANATL; an exterior neon exhibition by Tayler Drattlo; and a gallery exhibition with 30 of Atlanta artists including Adam Crawford, Diana Toma, and Julio Ceballos. 186 Mitchell St. SW

ELEVATE at Underground from 4-8 pm on Oct 9

Celebrate the ATL and Atliens with Future Dead Artists’ pop-up gallery exhibition and love letter to our city, ATLANTA FOREVER, with a DJ spinning music by Atlanta artists setting the mood. Join artist Magda Dumitrscu in a collaborative community artwork and participate in the creation of a large-scale drawing. Check out Miriam Robinson’s 8’ tall crochet sculpture installation, The Light Within. Watch artists painting Underground’s famous art carts, curated by ARTiculate. 50 Upper Alabama St.

WESTSIDE October 15-17

Nuestra Creacion Annual Exhibition by Latinx Artists at Guardian Studios from 6-9 pm on Oct 15

This annual event showcases the work of Latinx artists and is meant to empower them in social and economic capacities by presenting their art to broader audiences. *Also on Oct 16 from 2-8 pm and Oct 17 from 2-6 pm. 785 Echo Street NW

A Dance, Reunited Dance Performance, Film Screening, & Panel at Atlanta Contemporary at 3 pm: Oct 17

ELEVATE is collaborating with France-Atlanta and Atlanta Contemporary to present A Dance, Reunited. The event will feature a screening of Letters from the Continent, a film conceived and shot in May and June 2020 with 21 artists from Cape Town, Dakar, Lagos, Maputo, Moroni, and Tunis during the COVID-19 pandemic. Afterwards, a panel of artists and community leaders will discuss the resurgence of the global arts community during the pandemic. Leading the panel will be film creator Faustin Linyekula and Angela Harris, Executive Artistic Director of Dance Canvas. Closing the program will be a performance of a new work, “Tokoliana,” by Indya Childs and dancers. This contemporary African dance work was inspired by Congolese music group KOKOKO! whose song about the struggle and greed in their country is set to upbeat music capturing the hope and optimism of the people. 535 Means St. NW

SOUTHEAST October 22-24

Emblem of Advocacy Mural by Jessica Blinkhorn Installation in East Atlanta Village from Oct 22-24

This mural represents the Disabled and Aging communities and will feature images of seven current Atlanta residents who advocate simply by living their life as if their lives were without limitations in a society that limits them. Jessica is an individual living with a disability, a working artist and a painting and drawing instructor in Atlanta. Her mural design will be installed by her art students. Global Grub Collective at 479 Flat Shoals Ave SE

Color the Cove: A Mural Event by Arts Beacon Gallery and Lotus Eaters Club from 12 pm-9 pm on Oct 23

Arts Beacon Gallery is a small experimental art gallery and studio in Grant Park run by local artists Jena Dost, Erin Wicker and Erin Drakeford. They are partnering with muralists, The Lotus Eaters Club, for an all-day Live mural painting event. Ten local artists will paint over 1,000 square feet of murals on the walls of the Artist Cove at The Beacon, an industrial complex turned shopping, dining, and arts destination. The event DJs spinning, live bands, performance art, and an artist market. Local breweries and food trucks will be onsite. 1039 Grant Street SE A-33

Poets for the Revolution: A Virtual Protest – Documentary Screening at Buteco at 5 pm on Oct 23

The debut documentary from poet Ashlee Haze and creative director Ian A. Louis was birthed out of the protests of 2020, and the desire to create meaningful art during a global pandemic. The film spotlights the work of 5 Atlanta based poets and centers on the concept of revolution and the role of local artists in social justice. 1039 Grant St SE Suite C-10

Praise House Project at South-View Cemetery by Charmaine Minniefield from 2-5 pm on Oct 24

In response to laws forbidding cultural expression or gathering, enslaved people created Praise Houses – small usually wooden structures (barns or shacks) – used for worship throughout the Southeast. This event celebrating the installation of the Praise House at South-View will be a full-blown Family Reunion in honor of the African American history of the City of Atlanta. We will journey through time in remembrance with Movement music past to present, curated by Dj Cozy Shawn. We will Ring Shout in honor of the ancestors with Giwayen Mata, and march with Mausiki Scales and Common Ground as they lead a procession of praise through these sacred grounds. 1990 Jonesboro Rd SE

SOUTHWEST October 29-31

Dance Performance of “Permanent” by Komanse Dance Theatre at Fort Mac at 7 pm on Oct 29

This event will feature a live performance of the newest creation from “Permanent.” “Permanent” is a unique collaboration between ADAMA and Komanse Dance Theater in partnership with the High Museum of Art. The performances are original interdisciplinary art experiences inspired by works by Black artists in the museum’s collection. Audience members will experience the premiere performance as well as an intimate Q&A with the artists. This event is outside at Fort Mac. 1794 Walker Ave SW

11th Annual MUSIC IN THE PARK at Gordon White Park from 1-6 pm on Oct 30

In collaboration with ELEVATE, the 11th Annual MUSIC IN THE PARK will be an incredible day of fun for the community featuring performances by Brenda Nicole Moorer, Kebbi Williams and WolfPack, Julie Dexter, Kevin Oliver, DJ Cozy Shawn, Zacchae’us Paul, and Russell Gunn and the Royal Krunk Jazz Orchestra! 1350 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW

ELEVATE Closing Weekend Celebration at THE MET from 6-10 pm on Oct 30

Music by Salah Ananse and DJ Kemit will get the crowd moving. Guests will enjoy live performances, fashion shows, food trucks, and exciting surprise guests! RSVP HERE. 675 Metropolitan Parkway SW

Drive-In Screening of Tyler Perry’s Boo2! A Madea Halloween at Fort Mac at 7 pm on Oct 30

Start your Halloween with this hilarious comedy-horror film written, directed by and starring Tyler Perry with Cassi Davis, Patrice Lovely, Yousef Erakat, Diamond White, Lexy Panterra, Andre Hall, Brock O’Hurn, and Tito Ortiz. Madea, Bam and Hattie venture to a haunted campground and must run for their lives when monsters, goblins, and the boogeyman are unleashed. This event is outside. 1794 Walker Ave SW

The City of Atlanta – Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs’ vision is to enhance the quality of life through arts and culture, and to contribute positively to the social and economic health of Atlanta and the region. Their mission is to promote rich, diverse, and educational cultural experiences; nurture artists and arts organizations; preserve and protect the city’s cultural heritage; and expand Atlanta’s international reputation. ELEVATE is a program of the City of Atlanta – Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs.

For the more details and the latest updates about ELEVATE 2021: REOPEN, REIGNITE & RECONNECT visit the website, elevateatlart.com. And follow us on social media: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

