Howard University Alum to Open Latest Black-Owned Georgia Hotel

Damon Lawrence, a Howard University alum is the founder of Homage Hospitality, which wants to put hospitality on the map in innovative ways that puts the consumer at the forefront, Travel Noire reported recently.

Lawrence wants to improve how space is seen and used when it comes to innovators with hospitality as its medium, according to the story.

Lawrence, who has a background in hospitality for almost eight years, decided to go toward a career in entrepreneurship in 2015. Lawrence told the publication that the murder of Walter Scott motivated him to develop an “immediate solution to help change the narrative of Black men being accepted in America.”

On April 4, 2015, Scott, a 50-year old black man, was fatally shot by local police officer Michael Slager in North Charleston, South Carolina.

The brand aims to promote “hospitality for all, finally,” according to the website.

In an interview last year, Lawrence said that his properties will feature different levels of comfortability for guests and travelers (especially those of color) to help them feel welcome. From various shampoos and lotions, among other things, Lawrence wants people to view the space as a breath of fresh air.

There are properties in Dallas, Oakland, Harlem, Los Angeles’ Inglewood neighborhood, and more, with markets he believes have “untold stories.”

The newest location is Albany, Georgia.

“Today I am pleased to announce the next chapter of the @stayhomage narrative. For the last few months, we’ve worked on a project that has grown so near and dear to my soul. The Hotel Gordon,” Lawrence announced on Instagram. “I went to Albany, GA to soak up the culture and heart of the city. I left feeling like a part of me exists in that community which made me so excited to create a hotel that pays homage to it.”

The hotel will open in 2022.

For more information visit anewkindofhospitality.com.

