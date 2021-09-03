Elijah McClain death by police under investigation

A grand jury has returned a 32-count indictment against officers and paramedics involved in the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who was put in a chokehold by Aurora police and injected with a sedative during an August 2019 arrest.

McClain’s death garnered national in 2020 during a revealing year spotlighting decades of police killings, brutality and racial injustice against black men and women.

Although a local district attorney declined to file charges at the time claiming the evidence inconclusive surrounding the young man’s death was inconclusive, Colorado attorney general Phil Weiser launched an independent investigation into McClain’s death, and in January announced a grand jury would determine whether the officers and paramedics involved should be charged.

McClain was returning home on foot from a local convenience when a call came into 911 that a suspicious person was walking in the Aurora area.

Three Aurora, Colorado officers responded and placed McClain who was unarmed in a deadly chokehold before Aurora Fire Department personnel injected him with a powerful sedative – ketamine which is commonly used on animals to subdue them. McClain suffered a heart attack as a result and dies later after being removed from life support.