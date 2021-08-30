Georgia DOT Opens New 285 Ramp

Georgia DOT’s Transform 285/400 Project Opens New I-285 Eastbound Ramp to SR 400 North and South

Atlanta’s traffic is the stuff that nightmares are made of. In an effort to alleviate the gridlock horrors and traffic backups the Transform 285/400 project, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners opened the I-285 eastbound ramp to SR 400 traffic on Sunday.

Motorists accessing SR 400 northbound and southbound from I-285 eastbound should merge into the farthest right travel lane just before the Glenridge Drive exit. Traffic will then merge with SR 400 northbound after the Hammond Drive overpass, and SR 400 southbound just before Glenridge Connector.

“This ramp opening is another sign of progress on this project,” Georgia DOT P3 Project Manager Marlo Clowers, P.E., DBIA said. “Motorists will notice some differences entering and exiting the ramp, but the footprint is mostly the same. We ask drivers to pay attention to the new roadway configuration and follow the signage.”

The ramp opening will allow construction crews to continue activity within the I-285/SR 400 Interchange, including a new ramp extension to Ashford Dunwoody Road from I-285 eastbound anticipated to open later this week.

When completed, the Transform 285/400 project will improve operational efficiency, save 12,500 hours per-day of driving time and prevent worsening traffic delays over time, reduce weaving along I-285 and SR 400, and improve ramp geometry at the I-285/SR 400 interchange.

Advanced signage and various message boards will assist motorists navigating the roadway and ramp configuration. Additional project information is available at http://www.dot.ga.gov/BuildSmart/Projects/Pages/I285SR400.aspx

