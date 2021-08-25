Georgia Leaders, Led by Stacey Abrams, Gather in Atlanta to Demand Climate Solutions

eorgia Leaders, Led by Stacey Abrams, Gather in Atlanta to Demand Bold Climate Solutions to Lift Up People Across the State

Stacey Abrams, founder of Fair Fight and the Southern Economic Advancement Project, Daniel Blackman, Ashley Renne, Brionté McCorkle, and other Georgia Leaders join the ‘Climate Action Now: Great American Build’ tour to discuss how clean energy and climate solutions can bring equity and justice to Georgia

Washington, D.C. – On Thursday, Stacey Abrams, Daniel Blackman, Ashley Renne, and Brionté McCorkle will join Climate Power and Georgia Conservation Voters at the Georgia Freight Depot in Atlanta to push for Congress to take immediate action to pass the bold climate action contained in the Build Back Better budget plan. The stop in Atlanta is part of the Climate Action Now: Great American Build Tour.

This event features:

Stacey Abrams, founder of Fair Fight Action and the Southern Economic Advancement Project (SEAP)

Daniel Blackman, former candidate for Georgia Public Service Commissioner

Ashley Renne, environmental activist & sustainability expert

Brionté McCorkle, Executive Director, Georgia Conservation Voters

When: Thursday, August 26th, 4:30 PM ET

Where: Georgia Freight Depot, 65 MLK Jr Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30303

What: Thousands of Georgians are on the frontlines of the climate crisis, and are demanding that leaders take aim at the root of the issue by cutting emissions and turbocharging Georgia’s clean energy economy. Bold climate action will create thousands of new opportunities for workers across the state, advancing justice for all Georgians and boosting families and communities on the frontlines. People from all walks of life came together in the last election to make their voices heard–now, community leaders and climate advocates are building on that groundswell to protect Georgia’s climate and create family-sustaining jobs to mitigate the worst of the climate crisis. It’s time Georgia’s leaders go big, be bold, and put people to work.

This is an open press event. Media interested in covering this event can RSVP to meghan@climatepower.us.

Due to COVID-19, this event is not open to the general public. A live stream will be available on Climate Power’s social media platforms.

Note: This event will follow CDC guidance with respect to COVID-19 and masking. All event participants will be required to be masked at all times, with the exception of speakers who are able to remove their masks during their remarks.