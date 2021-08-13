FreakNik Comes Back to Atlanta

The 18-and-up event will take place this year from Oct. 8-10 at Morris Brown College with an assortment of vendors, food trucks, a car and arts show and special appearances from more than 40 artists. The event which became known as Atlanta’s most infamous street party incorporates dance contests, concerts, parties, a basketball tournament, rap sessions, a film festival and a job fair

The lineup includes performances from Jermaine Dupri, Juvenile, Too Short, Trina, Trick Daddy, 2 Live Crew, Lil Scrappy, Field Mob, DJ Jelly and many more.

MC Lightfoot, Shawty-Shawty, Lil Bankhead and others will host the series of FreakNik festivities.

Tickets prices start at $39.99 and can be purchased via freaknikfest.com.