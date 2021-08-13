FreakNik Comes Back to Atlanta

FreakNik will return this fall as a three-day celebration of Atlanta culture and history. The popular event began is an annual spring break festival in Atlanta attracting tens of thousands of the nations cool kids to the Black Mecca teeming with already hot young professionals, hot weather, and undeniable energy It is primarily attended by students from historically black colleges and universities.
The 18-and-up event will take place this year from Oct. 8-10 at Morris Brown College with an assortment of vendors, food trucks, a car and arts show and special appearances from more than 40 artists. The event which became known as Atlanta’s most infamous street party incorporates dance contests, concerts, parties, a basketball tournament, rap sessions, a film festival and a job fair.
The lineup includes performances from Jermaine Dupri, Juvenile, Too Short, Trina, Trick Daddy, 2 Live Crew, Lil Scrappy, Field Mob, DJ Jelly and many more.
MC Lightfoot, Shawty-Shawty, Lil Bankhead and others will host the series of FreakNik festivities.
Tickets prices start at $39.99 and can be purchased via freaknikfest.com.