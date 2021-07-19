TruSo, a Black-owned Social Networking App Set to Launch

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

@StacyBrownMedia

A new app could end the so-called “Black Twitter” experience and allow African Americans their own social media platform.

Backed by celebrities Sway Calloway, Kareem Grimes, Terrell Owens, and Miki Barber, the Black-owned social networking app, TruSo, is poised to debut.

“I believe in the power of community – especially cultural communities,” Matthew Newman, the founder and CEO of TruSo noted in a news release.

“As it relates to the Black community, the entire world has witnessed what we can accomplish when we join together behind a cause – we create a phenomenon.”

Newman continued:

“Now, we are introducing a social community that is built and funded by Blacks for Blacks and has monetization built-in so that everyone wins. Those who use the app should also benefit financially. That’s what we’ve built.”

TruSo reportedly is designed to “empower and advance personal and career aspirations.”

It includes a content calendar that engages prominent individuals within several categories: Arts & Culture, Business & Marketing, and more.

Calloway said his partnership with the app was a strategic one and one that he felt others would use very well.

“I got involved with TruSo because this technology is truly disruptive in the social networking space,” he said.

Grimes said Newman “has a clear vision and go-to-market strategy. I’ve worked with him on other projects, so I’m well-aware of his business acumen, and I welcomed the opportunity to get involved.”

Upon launch, TruSo will be available for both Apple and Android users.

The app is free, and individuals who join the waitlist in July will receive a complimentary six-month premium membership. Sign up at JoinTruSo.com and enter the referral code TruSoPR21.