North Point Vaccination Center Administers 100,000 Vaccines

100,000th vaccine administered as the journey to vaccinate the citizens of Fulton County continues.

ATLANTA – On Friday July 16, 2021, the Fulton County vaccination facility located at 4700 North Point Parkway in Alpharetta administered its 100,000th COVID-19 vaccine dose to Fulton County resident April Williams. The North Point location is one of several sites around the county open to those needing to be vaccinated.

Fulton County District 1Commissioner Liz Hausmann and District 2 Commissioner Bob Ellis were on hand along with members of the community to celebrate the administration of the 100,000th dose. The center became a vaccination site in January of this year.

“This significant milestone highlights the great effort made by Fulton County to vaccinate our community. We will continue that effort to provide this crucial protection against COVID-19 and encourage all of our residents to get the shot – to protect their life and their family. Vaccinations are the gateway to a return to “normal” life,” said Fulton County Commissioner Liz Hausmann, District 1.

“The North Point Parkway vaccination site has been invaluable in our efforts to ensure the COVID vaccine is accessible to those in North Fulton County,” said District 2 Commissioner Bob Ellis. “After visiting the site several times, I was amazed to see how smoothly things operate, how courteous and knowledgeable the staff is, and how appreciative residents are to have this site right in their backyard. I am proud that so many residents have taken advantage of the opportunity to get vaccinated at this convenient location, and I encourage everyone else to do the same. The numbers tell the story — 100,000 vaccinations — indicates this has been a huge success.”

As the efforts to vaccinate the citizens of Fulton County are ongoing, the Alpharetta location continues to accept walk-ins and accommodate appointments.

For more information about vaccination efforts, locations or frequently asked questions visit https://www.fultoncountyga.gov/covidvaccine.

