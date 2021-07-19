John Lewis’ Fight for a Just Democracy Continues

One Year After His Death

Civil Rights Hero Remembered as Voting Rights Come Under Attack

One year after the passing of civil rights hero and long-time member of Congress, John Lewis, the nation reflects on his fight for voting rights and justice for all. The following is a statement from Damon Hewitt, president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law:

“A year after the passing of John Lewis, a man that embodied the best of humanity while fighting its worst, we remember his relentless pursuit of justice in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds. Our world, our nation, and our communities look back on his work to guide our movement as we again face seemingly insurmountable challenges.”

“People of good faith are called again to fight for the promise of democracy, a government for the many and not for the powerful few, a society that takes seriously the rights of all people, especially those that John Lewis fought hardest to include.

“As we make the case for the passage of the forthcoming John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, we know that his words, his spirit, and his legacy urge us to continue causing good trouble.”

Background:

In 2017, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law honored U.S. Rep. John Lewis with the organization’s highest award, its Robert F. Kennedy Justice Prize. While accepting the award, Congressman Lewis said, “When you see something that’s not right, not just, you have to stand up. You have to speak out. And you have to get in the way.”

