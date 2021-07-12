First-Time Candidate Jodi Merriday Outraises Opponents

Atlanta native has most cash on hand of all At-Large City Council candidates

Community leader Jodi Merriday, in her first run for public office, raised more than $100,000 before the June 30 campaign financial disclosure deadline. The candidate for the Atlanta City Council Post 3 At-Large seat vacated by Andre Dickens to run for mayor, has more cash on hand than any Post At-Large City Council candidate – including incumbents.

“I am humbled by the overwhelming support I’ve received for a campaign we launched just six weeks ago,” said Merriday, who has 40 percent more cash on hand than her closest opponent. “Our vision is resonating. We must stop crime, strengthen schools, create jobs, improve roads, and fund affordable housing.”

Merriday, a public and higher education professional, corporate diversity trainer, and former Ombudsmen for Atlanta Public Schools, recently launched her citywide candidacy with public safety as her primary focus. Merriday says that when elected, she will support:

• hiring 250 police officers;

• ensuring that APD has a state of the art public safety training facility;

• funding de-escalation training for APD officers following President Obama’s guidelines for 21st Century Policing;

• instituting retention bonuses for police officers;

• establishing partnerships with Atlanta Youth Promise Centers; and

• repurposing the city jail.

A native of Atlanta, Merriday is committed to public service and wants to expand her ability to contribute by serving in elected office.

“I have watched our beautiful city grow, and with growth comes challenges and opportunities. Some of our challenges — public safety, affordable housing, and education — deserve to be addressed with thoughtful, collaborative and dedicated leadership,” says Merriday. “I want to be the voice for all citizens.”

Merriday – who earned her Master’s degree from the London School of Economics and her Ph.D. from Temple University – has 30 years of experience in higher and public education and the private sector. She resolved 1,600 incidents of escalated community concerns following APS’s cheating scandal as Ombudsman and currently works as a diversity, equity and inclusion subject matter

expert, content creator, and trainer. Merriday seeks to bring these experiences and skills as a social justice ambassador, facilitator, and strategic thinker to Atlanta City Council to make Atlanta one of the best places in America to live.