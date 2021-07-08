Britney Spears Conservatorship Controversy Costing Jobs

Britney Spear’s longtime court appointed lawyer Samuel Ingham III has asked to resign his position as conservator and legal representative after working with the troubled pop star for the past 13 years. The decision comes on the heels of her manager, Larry Rudolph abruptly severing his ties with Spears.

Ingham’s petition states that new counsel “is necessary to protect her interests,” and the documents filed do not directly address the claims of conservatorship abuse that Spears described in her testimony last month. Spears claims that her father has prevented her from having her IUD removed as well as getting remarried.

The 39-year-old singer argues that getting free from the conservatorship is the only way for her to have the independence required to start a family. Spears told the court that she has suffered emotional abuse at the hands of her father and her management team for years. “My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a huge role in punishing me … they should be in jail.” Following the July 6 hearing, questions were posed as to the quality of Ingham’s counsel because he failed to file any petition to terminate Spear’s conservatorship that she clearly no longer wanted.

Ingham had already filed a motion in November to remove Jamie Spears as his daughter’s co-conservator and make Bessemer Trust the sole conservator of Britney Spears estate, but he had not made any moves to free Britney from the conservatorship. Last week, the judge officially denied the request to remove Jamie Spears for the estate.

Bessemer Trust, who served as co-conservator on her estate, also distanced itself from the pop icon after hearing how unhappy Britney was with the conservatorship. The firm petitioned to remove itself as co-conservator and cited the “irreparable harm” of the guardianship as its reasoning. In her testimony, Britney Spears expressed her frustration with her team and the manipulation behind the scenes for her to perform during her 2018 tour.

Spear’s manager Larry Rudolph of Bessemer Trust resigned on Friday, July 2, stating that he had been made aware of her desire to retire. “As her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed,” Rudoph said in a letter to the court.

Spears’ next court hearing is scheduled for July 14 and will address Bessemer Trust’s recent decision to remove itself as co-conservator