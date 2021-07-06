Conversations About Jazz Goes Behind the Scenes of Independent Record Labels on July 8

HHM Digital invites you to join us for a live streaming session of Conversations about Jazz & Other Distractions hosted by former jazz radio host and founder of Notorious Jazz, Carl Anthony. On Thursday, July 8 at 7:30 pm (EST), Carl’s guests will be producer, music publisher, and indie record label owner Elisabeth Oei along with drummer, producer, and CEO of EC3 Vibe Entertainment EC3. Guests will share insights into their career journey, then dive into a discussion about the advantages and the challenges of independent record labels. This virtual event via Zoom is free for Hammonds House Museum members and $5 for non-members. Register today at hammondshouse.org.

Elisabeth Oei is Founder and Owner of Afrasia Productions, an independent record label specializing in Jazz. The label’s roster includes Grammy® winning vocalist and composer Carmen Lundy, as well as Latin Jazz Percussionist Mayra Casales. Recordings under the Afrasia label include Lundy’s Grammy® nominated album Modern Ancestors, JazzWeek and Billboard Top 10 charting albums Code Noir, Soul To Soul, Changes, Come Home, Jazz and the New Songbook – Live at The Madrid, and Good Morning Kiss, among others. More info: afrasiaproductions.com.

Since 1989, Oei has been Producer and Director of Sonoton Production Music, the world’s largest independently owned production music library with over 115,000 titles, headquartered in Munich, Germany. Represented by APM in the U.S. and Canada, Elisabeth oversees North American operations and productions, and has produced over 200 albums for the Sonoton catalogue. Many of her productions have been placed in Film and TV, including Boyhood, Frozen, The Hurt Locker, Dallas Buyers Club, Scandal, Mad Men, Breaking Bad, Boardwalk Empire, Blackish, and Modern Family.

Ernest (EC3) Coleman was born in Naples, Italy. His father was a tenor saxophonist who helped fuel EC3’s love of music. After graduating high school, he was accepted to the Naval Conservatory of Music in Little Creek, Va. Four years later, EC3 moved to Las Vegas and began working in the major orchestra pits as a drummer and percussionist at venues like Caesar’s Palace and The Sahara Hotel. After 10 years, he was hired to perform in a show in New Orleans called “The Bourbon Street Review” where he worked with master bassist Al McKibbon. McKibbon introduced him to master drummer Billy Higgins, helping further EC3’s music education. During his career, EC3 has worked with Vince Falcone, Kenny Burrell, Lorendo Almeida, Gerald Albright, Jay Leno, Whoopie Goldberg, Kevin Toney, Russell Malone, and a host of others. EC3 is currently the CEO of EC3 Vibe Entertainment/SVU, whose services include production, marketing, distribution, and artist support. He has produced over 14 major recordings and is actively producing, recording, performing, and teaching Master Classes. More info: ec3vibe.com.

Hammonds House Museum is generously supported by the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, Fulton County Arts and Culture, the City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, The Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta, The National Performance Network, AT&T and WarnerMedia.

Hammonds House Museum’s mission is to celebrate and share the cultural diversity and important legacy of artists of African descent. The museum is the former residence of the late Dr. Otis Thrash Hammonds, a prominent Atlanta physician and a passionate arts patron. A 501(c)3 organization which opened in 1988, Hammonds House Museum boasts a permanent collection of more than 450 works including art by Romare Bearden, Robert S. Duncanson, Benny Andrews, Elizabeth Catlett, Jacob Lawrence, Hale Woodruff, Amalia Amaki, Radcliffe Bailey and Kojo Griffin. In addition to featuring art from their collection, the museum offers new exhibitions, artist talks, workshops, concerts, poetry readings, arts education programs, and other cultural events throughout the year.

Located in a beautiful Victorian home in Atlanta’s historic West End, Hammonds House Museum is a cultural treasure and a unique venue. For more information, and to learn how you can support their mission and programming, visit their website: hammondshouse.org.