Fulton County Pushes Back Against Voter Suppression

Fulton County readies legislation to take on SB202 after U.S. Senate fails to consider HR1/S1

Statement of Fulton County Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman

“Today, the U.S. Senate dealt a horrific blow to democracy when Republican members failed to live up to the very oath that each of them took upon assuming office. The oath is “to Protect and Defend” the Constitution. I say this because by not even allowing a debate on HR1/S1, the “For the People Act,” is NOT protecting and defending the rights of millions of Americans and their constitutional right to vote.

I am happy that our two Georgia U.S. senators, the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff did the right thing and voted to advance HR1/S1. Indeed, all the Democratic senators voted with Sens. Warnock and Ossoff. Not one Republican supported the idea.

To be clear, while the Republicans falsely claim that the need for laws such as Georgia Senate Bill 202 (SB202) are matters of voter integrity, the hardcore fact and truth is SB202 and other similar racist laws being enacted in states throughout the nation, are nothing but JIM CROW VOTER SUPPRESSION LAWS, plain and simple.

Rest assured, we in Georgia, and particularly in Fulton County will NOT sit idly by and let the right-wing destroy our democracy. I plan to introduce legislation in early July that will provide the framework Fulton County needs to legally challenge the State relative to SB202. We will protect the rights of our voters in Fulton; we will protect the compelling interests of our county government and our Registration and Elections operation, of which all Fulton taxpayers pay for.

There is too much blood on the floor in the fight for justice, equality, peace and freedom for us to turn back now.”