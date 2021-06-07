Arts & Entertainment Atlanta To Launch Digital Exhibit

Arts & Entertainment Atlanta will host its second-ever digital exhibit, The South Got Something to Say, from June 1-July 31. Curated by Karen Comer Lowe, work by 10 Atlanta-based artists will be featured on four A&E Atlanta digital signs throughout Downtown Atlanta. The exhibit is presented in partnership with the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District (ADID), Orange Barrel Media, and BIG Outdoor.

The exhibit title is taken from the words of legendary Atlanta-based rapper Andre 3000, part of the Southern hip-hop duo Outkast, at the 1995 Source Awards. “This phrase issued a proclamation about the rising impact of Atlanta as a city. Since that time, the city has risen as an influential force in music, film, and politics,” said Lowe.

“This digital exhibition is a recognition of the visual culture of Atlanta and the people who contribute to that culture. The works, while variant in medium, address a reckoning with the intersectional inequities of our being.”

The South Got Something to Say will feature works by artists [sheilapreebright.com] Sheila Pree Bright , [jurellcayetano.com] Jurell Cayetano , [alfredconteh.com] Alfred Conteh , [byaridannielle.com] Ariel Dannielle , [shanequagay.com] Shanequa Gay , [kojoayodelegriffin.com] Kojo Griffin , Gerald Lovell , [yaniquenorman.com] Yanique Norman , [fahamupecou.com] Fahamu Pecou , and Jamele Wright .

Artwork will be on display on A&E Atlanta digital signs located at Peachtree Center, 101 Marietta, Reverb by Hard Rock Hotel, and the 75 MLK St SW Garage.

A&E Atlanta is a neighborhood activation and economic development project for Downtown Atlanta. The program fuses new outdoor media, local art, and advertising and funds cultural and public space programming in the city’s core. The effort is managed by ADID and self-funds its management and programming through revenue-sharing agreements with media companies within the district.

“A&E Atlanta is excited to present our second annual digital exhibition,” said Fredalyn M. Frasier, Project Director of Planning and Urban Design at the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District, who directs A&E Atlanta. “Our curator, Karen Comer Lowe, has gathered an exceptional lineup of Atlanta artists whose combined work will contribute to a memorable experience and the reawakening of Downtown after a challenging year.”