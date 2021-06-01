Michael Jordan Donates $1M to Morehouse College

Michael Jordan recently announced a $1 million donation to support journalism and sports-based studies at Morehouse College, Black Enterprise reported.

Previously, the NBA billionaire was lambasted for not being fully supportive of the Black community, according to the magazine. That’s changing now because he’s scoring at fixing this with his investment for Black students. Jordan’s financial assistance will massively benefit scholarship, technology, and educational programming initiatives for students schooling the Atlanta HBCU, according to the article.

“Education is crucial for understanding the Black experience today,” said Michael Jordan in a Morehouse news release. “We want to help people understand the truth of our past, and help tell the stories that will shape our future.”

Post courtesy of Instagram

Read the full story here.