Stacey Abrams makes her intentions clear

Voting rights champion and Nobel Peace Prize nominee recently addressed her political future on the podcast “Skimm’d from the Couch” regarding her political aspirations, admitting she still has every intention of becoming the first Black female president.

“It’s still a job that I want. But it’s a job that I need to be prepared to have,” she said. “There are other things I want to do that I think will make me better at that job. So no, the goals haven’t changed. The timing may change.”

Abrams went on to address voter retaliation tactics from Republican losers in light of the historic 2020 presidential election.

“I try to be very careful about this — Republicans are the current purveyors of voter suppression,” she said. “From 1870 to 1965, it was the province of Democrats. And at the inception of this country, it was the Federalists. So it is partisan in the sense that the people in power are typically the purveyors of suppression, but the effect is what we have to focus on. And they don’t ask, ‘Who are you going to vote for?’ before they suppress your vote. They look at your category and they say, ‘We’re going to make it harder.’ But the problem with breaking systems—when you manipulate a system to achieve an outcome, you cannot predict who you will affect.”