Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Issues Order to Assist Business Community in License Renewal Process

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued an Administrative Order to assist and ease the business license renewal process. As more and more Atlantans get vaccinated, and we move toward more businesses reopening, the City wants to make sure the process of getting businesses up and running is as smooth as possible.

“Our Administration continues to actively seek ways to assist business owners, which includes streamlining processes for smarter, more efficient services,” said Mayor Bottoms.

Mayor Bottoms’ Administrative Order directs the execution of immediate actions to assist Atlanta’s business community which include but are not limited to:

Increasing the training of ATL311 agents and improved self-service articles to provide greater and more immediate support for business license renewals through 311;

Establishing an interdepartmental team to resolve support requests escalated from 311 in a timely manner; and

Establishing an in-person business license renewal location at City Hall.

Customers seeking to renew their business licenses have until June 30, 2021 and can go to the Office of Revenue website for renewal information. Customers experiencing issues can contact 311 via social media, web, email, or phone.

Last week, Mayor Bottoms reissued an Administrative Order that directs the City to refrain from taking any action to issue citations or to otherwise impose penalties against any individual or business entity subject to taxation in accordance with Chapter 30, Article III for delinquency on any unpaid tax following the April 1, 2020 deadline through June 30, 2021.