Alpha Kappa Alpha Charters Chapter in Gwinnett County

Nation’s First Black Sorority Expands Volunteer Commitment In Gwinnett County

Alpha Alpha Pi Omega Chapter To Serve South Gwinnett County

SNELLVILLE, GA, April 19, 2021- The COVID-19 pandemic put things on hold around the country. What the virus could not stop, however, was the determination of a local group of volunteers to serve South Gwinnett County. Seventy-one local women have now become charter members of Alpha Alpha Pi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®. The group, made up of college-educated women, received its official charter March 14, at a socially-distanced ceremony in the area. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, founded at Howard University in 1908, is the nation’s oldest Black sorority.

The 71 charter members overwhelmingly represent professional leaders across all industries in Gwinnett County and Metro Atlanta, including Gwinnett County Tax Commissioner Tiffany Porter and Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge Tadia Whitner. Worldwide, there are more than 300,000 members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. Alpha Alpha Pi Omega is the 16th graduate chapter of the sorority in Metro Atlanta.

Charter Members of Alpha Alpha Pi Omega initially began their journey to service together in March 2019, as an official interest group known as The Ivy League of South Gwinnett. During 2019 and 2020, the group implemented programs in line with the sorority’s International Program theme of Exemplifying Excellence through Sustainable Service. These included promoting Historically Black Colleges & Universities and the college admissions process, women’s health and wellness, building an economic legacy, global impact and the arts. In just 24 months, members joined together to provide 3,249 hours of volunteer service to Gwinnett County. Service projects included partnerships with Helping Mamas, International Rescue Committee, Soles 4 Soles, Southeast Gwinnett Co-Op, CHRIS 180 and many more nonprofit organizations.

President of Alpha Alpha Pi Omega, Adelma Stanford Brown, shared these thoughts, “Gwinnett County has welcomed us with open arms over the past two years, and we are honored to be able to officially give back on behalf of our international sisterhood. Our members are ready to continue our work and look forward to standing alongside community organizations, schools and other partners to make a difference.”

For more information, email info@alphaalphapiomega.com or follow the group on Facebook or Instagram.