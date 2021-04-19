Joseline Hernandez, Ballistic and Zeus Network Celebrate ‘Joseline Cabaret ATL’ [VIDEO]

Photo credit: Marcus Ingram/ZEUS Network

Hit series Joseline’s Cabaret, returns for season 2 now on ZEUS, but this year the Puerto Rican Princess is taking her talents to the ATL! This time, there will be even more passion, drama and crazy as Joseline works to fulfill her dream of turning dancers, hustlers and porn stars into a serious and sexy cabaret troupe. Season one of “Joseline’s Cabaret,” consisted of seven hour-long episodes, following “Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta” superstar alum Joseline Hernandez in her hometown of Miami, as she created a sensual cabaret featuring her own original music and a group of dancers. Season one ranked in massive ratings for Zeus and is now under exclusive licensing with WE tv to run as an original series now.

“Joseline’s Cabaret” is created, and executive produced by Joseline Hernandez, with Zeus CEO Lemuel Plummer, Zeus President Jason L. Tolbert, LJ Plummer and Mark Scheibal for Zeus Networks, along with, music producer Ballistic Beats, and co-executive producer Tameka Stevenson.

Zeus Network, the ad-free streaming service, founded by TV producer Lemuel Plummer features original scripted and unscripted series and videos conceived, produced by and starring a roster of popular social media providers.

