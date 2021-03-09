Georgia Responds to Repeal of Citizen’s Arrest Law

After the Georgia House of Representatives unanimously voted today to pass HB 479, an overhaul of the state’s citizen’s arrest law, Congresswoman Nikema Williams, Chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia, released the following statement:

“Ending citizen’s arrest marks an important step in reforming the system that killed Ahmaud Arbery and is killing Black Americans across this country. Thank you to Ahmaud’s family, the activists and advocates that fearlessly fought for this repeal for so long, and to our House Democrats for bringing this legislation forward. It shouldn’t have taken Ahmaud’s death to finally fix this archaic, racist law — but today’s vote nonetheless brings us closer to justice. We must keep marching forward in our ongoing work to remember Ahmaud, fight for justice, and carry on his legacy.”